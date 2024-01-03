Scar Lip Responds To People Calling Her Ugly For Being Dark-Skinned

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Scar Lip rose from local rapper to national figure in 2023 with her “This is New York” single. The new year begins with the rapper addressing online fans making fun of her looks.

“People telling me I’m not pretty, and that bothers me a little bit. Cause I believe I’m beautiful,” Scar Lip stated in an Instagram Live video.

“You want me to feel bad about me or something? To tell me those things. I’m Black. Yes, I sure am Black. Actually, very Black. But that doesn’t take away my beauty,” Scar continued.

She also said, “That doesn’t make me feel good when you tell me that guys, when you tell me I’m not pretty, when you tell me I’m ugly, when you tell me no man wants to sleep with me. Things like that make me feel horrible.”

Scar Lip went on to talk about being bullied as a child for being dark-skinned. The Epic Records signee recalled, “Kids called me things, teased me, told me I’m ugly.”

Hip-Hop heavyweights like Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and Cardi B have co-signed the rap newcomer. Grammy-winning music producer Swizz Beatz even compared Scar to the late DMX.

“I’ve never seen an artist that just naturally has what I know DMX has. And they’re two different artists, two different levels, yes. But I’m not talking about that. I’m talking about in here,” Swizz stated in May 2023.