Swizz Beatz: I Honestly Feel Like DMX Sent Scar Lip My Way

The super-producer says the NYC artist represents the have-nots like the late X.

New York City has yet another rising female rapper gaining momentum at the moment. The Bronx native Scar Lip has already secured a co-sign from fellow New York-born musician Swizz Beatz.

Scar Lip’s “This Is New York” music video amassed more than 1.3 million views on YouTube since its premiere in early April. This week saw Scar unite with Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss, and Benny The Butcher for the “Take ‘Em Out” visuals.

Super-producer Swizz Beatz did an interview with Audacy’s Hip-Hop Made. The conversation included the Ruff Ryders Entertainment alumnus discussing his work with Scar Lip and how the late DMX may have made that connection from beyond the grave.

“I honestly feel like DMX sent Scar Lip my way,” said Swizz Beatz. “Because she’s too much of his energy. Like I’ve never seen an artist that just naturally has what I know DMX has. And they’re two different artists, two different levels, yes. But I’m not talking about that. I’m talking about in here.”

The Verzuz co-founder added, “That sister’s been through a lot like dog been through a lot. When you sit with her, she’s amazing and has a great heart, the same way X had a great heart. She just represents the have-nots, like X represents the have-nots. And for her to have gone through all those different things and still have a smile on her face. I’m like, man, she gotta win.”

In addition to the “Take ‘Em Out” and “This Is New York” singles, Scar Lip also dropped tracks such as “This Is Cali” featuring West Coast icon Snoop Dogg, “Suicide Awareness,” and “Glizzy Globber.” Scar is part of an up-and-coming crop of NYC-bred women that includes Ice Spice, Lola Brooke, and Maiya The Don.