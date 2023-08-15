Busta Rhymes Gifts Scar Lip A Diamond Chain

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “This is New York” rhymer continues to receive praise from Hip Hop stars.

Scar Lip is among the new crop of rising rappers from New York City who have garnered the attention of Hip Hop fans and industry peers. Even legendary NYC emcee Busta Rhymes co-signed the up-and-comer.

The Scar Lip movement went into overdrive with the success of the “This is New York” single. Her breakout track collected over 1 million streams on Spotify and its video amassed 3.1 million views on YouTube.

West Coast Hip Hop icon Snoop Dogg hopped on Scar’s “This is Cali” remix. Then, East Coast representative Busta Rhymes celebrated Scar by presenting her with a special present.

“Busta Rhymes gifted me a Diamond chain. 🥺 I never got anything like this before. 💔🥹🥹 Thank you for believing in me. I love u so much,” wrote Scar Lip in the Instagram caption for the video of the gift-giving moment.

Epic Records signed Scar Lip to a record deal earlier this year. Veteran Hip Hop producer/executive Swizz Beatz played a role in announcing the major label signing. Swizz also linked up with Scar for “Take ‘Em Out” with Jadakiss and Benny The Butcher.

“I honestly feel like DMX sent Scar Lip my way,” said Swizz Beatz. “Because she’s too much of his energy. Like I’ve never seen an artist that just naturally has what I know DMX has. And they’re two different artists, two different levels, yes. But I’m not talking about that. I’m talking about in here.”

In addition to Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz, and Snoop Dogg, Scar Lip also got public backing from fellow Bronx native Cardi B. In June, the rap newcomer revealed, “Last night 🥹 @iamcardib invited me to her studio, she taught me the game, she schooled me & told me she really wanna see me make it, I’m happy to say I’m not only inspired by her but she’s bestie 😂🔥❤️❤️.”