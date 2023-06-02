Scar Lip Signs To Epic Records, Welcomed By Swizz Beatz: “You’re Family Now” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“It’s very rare to meet greatness,” Swizz Beatz said of Scar Lip as he welcomed the rising Bronx artist to the Epic Records family.

Scar Lip is making major inroads in her music career and just landed a new deal with Epic Records.

Fellow Bronx representative and Epic Records alum Swizz Beatz announced the exciting news Thursday (Jun. 1), welcoming the talented newcomer to the roster.

He shared a series of posts marking the signing while thanking those who helped Scar Lip in her journey.

“It’s very rare to meet greatness ! @scar_lip congrats and I’m proud of you sis you’re family now and beyond ⚡️⚡️ life begins now ! your story is Epic !!!!“Shout out @epicrecords ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ get ready for action 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️🏆” he penned in the caption.

“You have the best in the biz on your side. Now the real work begins. The rest is up to you!” Swizz Beatz added on his Instagram Story.

He also shared a video of the Epic Records team toasting Scar Lip’s arrival. “It would be our pleasure. We would be proud to work with you,“ Epic Records CEO Chairperson Sylvia told Scar Lip. “Here’s to the future.”

Scar Lip burst onto the scene earlier this year with “This Is New York,” racking up more than 1.6 million views on YouTube since its premiere in early April. She also received hefty co-signs from fellow NCY artists, including Busta Rhymes and Cardi B. Snoop Dogg loved her breakout track so much that he jumped on the “This Is Cali” remix last month.

In April, the Bronx newcomer joined Swizz Beatz, Jadakiss, and Benny The Butcher for the “Take ‘Em Out” visuals.

Swizz Beatz Says Scar Lip Was Sent By DMX

Swizz Beatz recently discussed working with Scar Lip and believes she was sent to him by the late DMX.

“I honestly feel like DMX sent Scar Lip my way,” he said in May. “Because she’s too much of his energy. Like I’ve never seen an artist that just naturally has what I know DMX has. And they’re two different artists, two different levels, yes. But I’m not talking about that. I’m talking about in here.”

The Verzuz co-founder added, “That sister’s been through a lot like dog been through a lot. When you sit with her, she’s amazing and has a great heart, the same way X had a great heart. She just represents the have-nots, like X represents the have-nots. And for her to have gone through all those different things and still have a smile on her face. I’m like, man, she gotta win.”

Meanwhile, Scar Lip has taken Swizz Beatz’s advice and is getting down to the “real work.” In an Instagram video, she showed how she’s preparing to hit the Summer Jam stage this weekend.

“Practicing for summer jam 😈🔥🔥💣,” she wrote.