Scarface, Paul Wall & Slim Thug Rep Houston Hard In Megan Thee Stallion Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Houston rap legends are featured in the new video for “Bigger in Texas,” Megan’s first single from “Megan: Act II.”

Houston rap legends Scarface, Paul Wall and Slim Thug are featured in Megan Thee Stallion’s new video for “Bigger in Texas,” her first single from Megan: Act II.

Co-directed by Megan and Julian Klincewicz, the visual finds her rocking a grill and spitting lyrics like, “E’rrythang bigger in Texas, ain’t no injections, we at the pole, no elections/B####, don’t come around me tryna pass out drugs, ho, I ain’t poppin’ no Teslas.” Celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang, who’s also Paul Wall’s longtime business partner, makes a special cameo.

Megan: Act II features 12 new tracks, including the “Mamushi” remix and “Roc Steady” featuring Flo Milli.

Paul Wall rose to notoriety in the mid-2000s as a key figure in the Houston rap scene, known for his distinct Southern style, drawl, and contributions to the “chopped and screwed” sub-genre of rap popularized in H-Town. Some of his biggest tracks include “Sittin’ Sidewayz” featuring Big Pokey, “They Don’t Know” with Mike Jones and “Grillz” with Nelly, which earned a Grammy nomination.

Scarface, meanwhile, is best known as a member of the Geto Boys, who brought raw, street-level storytelling and dark themes to Hip-Hop in the late ’80s and ’90s. Known for his gritty lyricism, deep voice and emotional storytelling, Scarface helped make the Geto Boys famous with hits like “Mind Playing Tricks on Me.” As a solo artist, Scarface dropped several albums, including Mr. Scarface Is Back (1991), The Diary (1994) and The Fix (2002).

Slim Thug got his start in the early 2000s, initially through independent mixtapes and collaborations with other Houston rappers like Mike Jones and Paul Wall. His mainstream breakthrough came with his verse on Jones’ hit single “Still Tippin'” in 2004, which helped bring Houston rap to a national audience.

In 2005, Slim Thug released his major-label debut album, Already Platinum, which included hits like “Like a Boss” and “I Ain’t Heard of That” featuring Pharrell and Bun B. Known for his business acumen, he’s remained active in music and in Houston’s business scene, managing his own record label, Boss Hogg Outlawz, and investing in real estate.

As for Megan Thee Stallion, she continues to pay homage to her Houston roots as her career ascends to increasingly greater heights.

Watch her “Bigger in Texas” video above.