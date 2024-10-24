DaBaby Wants Megan Thee Stallion Collab Despite Previously Claiming They Slept Together 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DaBaby wants Megan Thee Stallion to stop making lame” music with other artists, urging her to “come home” and collaborate with him.

DaBaby is calling on his former frequent collaborator Megan Thee Stallion to “come home” and get back in the studio with him, despite dissing her on his 2022 album Baby on Baby 2.

During a recent appearance on “Drink Champs,” DaBaby revealed he wants to work with her again.

“I got love for Meg,” he said. “Me and Meg did some dope s### together. And it’s good to see her rise amongst the obstacles. I’m manifesting a song with Glo and Meg together and Baby. I think that’s the way me and Meg should pop back out. Because I feel like ain’t none of these n##### — and no disrespect — that y’all are making music with can really embody that.”

Later in the conversation, DaBaby urged Megan Thee Stallion to stop collaborating with “lame” artists.

“Come home, baby,” he said. “You ain’t gotta be making all that lame s### with none of these other n#####. We can come get it in. Or, you know, we can not.”

Seemingly touching on his previous remarks about Megan, he continued.

“Shout out to Meg and any other female out here doing their thing,” he added. “I don’t got nothing bad to say about no Black woman doing their muthafuckin thing man. I ain’t tripping, it’s hard enough out here.”

DaBaby Disses Megan Thee Stallion On “Bogeyman”

On his 2022 track “Bogeyman,” The North Carolina native claimed he slept with Megan in 2020, adding it happened just before her shooting incident with Tory Lanez.

“The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f##### on Megan Thee Stallion,” DaBaby raps. “Waited to say that s### on my next album.” He also said, “Hit it the day before too/ But I kept it player, I ain’t say nothing ’bout it.”

He later addressed his lyrics, stating, “It is what it is. I said a long time ago, keep me out the business. It’s a song. It’s out right now. N##### can take it how they want to take it.”