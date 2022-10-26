DaBaby Speaks On Controversial Megan Thee Stallion ‘Bogeyman’ Lyrics 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DaBaby was criticized for claiming he slept with Megan Thee Stallion on the song but said people “can take it how they want to take it.”

DaBaby shocked the Internet last month with the release of new song “Bogeyman,” in which he made some startling revelations about Megan Thee Stallion.

The North Carolina rapper made headlines after dropping his new album, which features a track discussing Megan. DaBaby claimed he slept with the Houston rapper in 2020, adding it happened just before her shooting incident with Tory Lanez.

“You play with me that s### was childish/The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f##### on Megan Thee Stallion,” DaBaby rapped.

While the controversy made waves online, DaBaby remained silent before finally addressing the song on Tuesday (Oct. 25), during an interview on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning.

“The song been done for real, for real. Damn near going on a year,” he said. “When I say something, it’s gon’ go out.”

When asked why he revealed their alleged intimate relationship DaBaby said, “It is what it is. I said a long time ago, keep me out the business. It’s a song. It’s out right now. N##### can take it how they want to take it.”

Nonetheless, DaBaby denies doing it to get back at Megan Thee Stallion. The artists fell out after DaBaby collaborated with Tory Lanez in the wake of the shooting incident. He also denied Ebro’s suggestion he’s thriving off the controversy around him. “Nah, it’s just, I can’t duck it,” said DaBaby.

DaBaby also explained changing the lyrics was never an option. “I don’t change lyrics though. It don’t matter what I say,” he added.

Elsewhere in the conversation, he also addressed his viral altercations with his child’s mother, DaniLeigh, and with her brother last year. Watch the interview below.