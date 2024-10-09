Scarface Reveals He Came Close To “Certain Death” During Open-Heart Surgery 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Scarface shared an optimistic update with his fans and thanked his surgeon, revealing he recently underwent open heart surgery.

Scarface is opening up about his recent health scare, revealing he underwent open-heart surgery earlier this year.

In August, the Geto Boys rapper posted a cryptic photo showing him back in the hospital three years after having a kidney transplant.

On Tuesday (October 8), Scarface shared an update on his health alongside several photos from the 2025 Grandmaster Awards in Las Vegas, where he was honored alongside fellow legends Grandmaster Caz, Kool Moe Dee and Roxanne Shanté and others.

“6wks ago I underwent open heart surgery,” Scarface captioned his post. “To be upright and smiling today shows you that God aint nothing to play with… and again I say, I’m grateful, it could’ve went either way, yet I’m still alive…”

Scarface Praises Skillful Surgeon

The Houston rap veteran also recounted the harrowing experience of his surgery, revealing that he had come dangerously close to “certain death.” He shared a photo of him and his surgeon in hospital before paying tribute to the doctor for saving his life.

“This is the man, one of the most sought after surgeons in the world,” he wrote. ” When I woke up to have a scheduled aortic aneurysm and leaky valve repaired something crazy happened, when he got me cut open, my aneurysm had torn the entire circumference of my aorta ( certain death ).”

However, thanks to the skillful surgeon, Scarface recalled, “I woke 24hrs+ later and I asked him, why me doc, out of all the people you could’ve worked on? He looked up to the heavens and he did this { wow, and again I say I’m grateful….”

Many of his peers in the Hip-Hop community shared their well wishes in the comment section.

“& we in this thread are appreciative for you being here still on this plane,” Questlove shared. DJ Premier added, Wow man!!! Bless you both!!! People who truly care do exist!”

Other comments came from E-40, Ice-T, DJ Quik, 2Chainz, Styles P and many more.