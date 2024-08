Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Houston rap legend had a severe battle with COVID-19 in March 2020 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2021.

Brad Jordan—better known as Scarface of the Geto Boys—posted a cryptic photo to his Instagram account over the weekend, showing him back in the hospital.

In the picture, a nurse wearing purple latex gloves appears to be placing a bandage over a sizable scar. He’s wearing an oxygen tube and has sensors all over his body. Judging by the cut, it’s possible whatever medical crisis he’s experiencing is heart related, but the Houston legend didn’t divulge any details. All he wrote in the caption was, “Ouch…grateful” along with some prayer emojis.

The post blew up with comments from his rap peers. “Brad, we got more work to do bro bro. Ain’t no time to be out of time,” DJ Quik wrote, while E-40 added, “Praying for a speedy recovery family. I love you.”

Other comments came from Ja Rule, Chance The Rapper, MC Eiht, Mannie Fresh, DJ Premier, Krayzie Bone, Lord Finesse and De La Soul’s Posdnuos, among many others.

Scarface had a severe battle with COVID-19 in March 2020 and experienced a range of severe symptoms, including pneumonia in both lungs, kidney failure and a loss of taste and smell. His condition was so critical that he had to undergo dialysis several times a week for months due to the kidney damage caused by the virus.

Scarface later revealed in interviews that his battle with COVID-19 was life-threatening and that he was grateful to have survived. He emphasized the seriousness of the virus and urged others to take it seriously as well. His experience highlighted the devastating impact COVID-19 could have, even on someone who was previously healthy.

Less than a year later, Scarface underwent a kidney transplant in 2021 after his son, Chris Jordan, heroically stepped forward as a donor.

AllHipHop sends our well wishes to Scarface for a speedy recovery.