ScHoolboy Q Denies Making Threats After Claiming Canadian Cops Axed Toronto Show Over TDE Vs. OVO Beef

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ScHoolboy Q lashed out after claiming his Toronto concert was canceled because cops don’t want TDE artists performing in Canada.

ScHoolboy Q claims he was gearing up to perform a sold-out show in Toronto when it was canceled at the last minute because Canadian police didn’t want TDE to perform in the city following the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle.

On Wednesday evening (July 17) Q took to social media to give fans an option to get tickets to his sold-out Toronto show on July 18.

However, less than two hours later, ScHoolboy Q returned, claiming the show was scrapped at the eleventh hour. “THey just canceled my sHow in TORONTO,” he wrote. “CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING.”

ScHoolboy Q said the whole affair was “Lokey Hilarious,” before speculating that his appearance in K. Dot’s “Not Like Us” video got him canceled in Canada.

ScHoolBoy Q Denies Tension Between TDE & OVO

He went on to say there’s no bad blood between his and Drake’s camp, insisting TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith just hung out with Lil Wayne and Birdman. He also pointed out that OVO’s PartyNextDoor performed in Los Angeles without incident. “TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium,” he continued.

However, the tone quickly shifted with Q stating, “If we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry.”

He also clapped back at someone who said he could end up like Rick Ross, who recently got into an altercation in Canada after dissing Drake.

“I don’t tHink u know wHo I am. In fact I do t tHink a lot of u know wHo I am,” he added.

While some users perceived his remarks as a threat, ScHoolboy Q rejected the notion. “I neva said ‘ima kill sumbody,’” he clarified. “Im saying if we wanted to crack it off we could’ve smH. Rap and move on playin tuff gon get sumbody Hurt it’s all good ima soccer dad.”

He also apologized, adding, “See I be at soccer games. Ok I’m done til cHicago I’m sorry if y’all took dat as a tHreat and not advice.”