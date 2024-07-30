Schoolboy Q Mocks Drake After Toronto Crowd Goes Crazy For “Not Like Us” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DJ Scheme had Schoolboy Q’s back, playing Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss “Not Like Us” in Toronto, the OVO superstar’s hometown.

Schoolboy Q is having the last laugh following his recent claim that his Toronto show was blocked in the aftermath of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle.

On Monday evening (July 29), the TDE artist reacted to a video featuring DJ Scheme that went viral after he played K. Dot’s epic Drake diss “Not Like Us” in the 6 God’s hometown, Toronto.

In the clip, the crowd is seen singing enthusiastically to every word of the song, despite talk that anybody who dissed Drake is unwelcome in the country.

“Sometime U gotta PoP Out,” DJ Scheme wrote, posting the video on X (Twitter).

Sometimes u gotta PoP Out 📍

History @ History 🙂‍↔️ pic.twitter.com/3UdhEFZ8Dy — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) July 30, 2024

Schoolboy Q took great delight in the clip. His glee was amplified because DJ Scheme played the song in the same venue that Q claimed banned him. He quote-tweeted the video with his reaction clear for all to see.

“HAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHH,” he wrote.

DJ Scheme replied to Schoolboy Q telling him, “Got u always OG.”

Got u always OG 🤍 — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) July 30, 2024

Meanwhile, DJ Scheme has his own issues with Drake stemming from the death of his fellow Members Only collective member XXXTentacion.

Last month, the DJ dismissed conspiracy theories tying Drake to X’s death. However, he claimed the OVO founder tried to “look more gangster” after X died.

“My only issue is that after my brother died all Drake did was throw shots to look more gangster,” Scheme wrote. “So to wrap things up it’s still f### Drake.”

Members Only collective member Ski Mask The Slump God also reacted to the video, quoting Lamar. “Sometimes You Gotta Pop Out And Show N#####,” he wrote.