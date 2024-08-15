ScHoolboy Q Reveals Snaps On Michael Rubin Over “Black On Black Hate” & Meek Mill Remarks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Find out why ScHoolboy Q is not pleased with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s recent comments on Meek Mill and Lil Baby.

ScHoolboy Q is not happy with the approach Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin recently took to defend Meek Mill and Lil Baby from the online backlash they’ve been targeted with on social media.

During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Rubin spoke about a number of topics including the infamous photo of himself hugging Lil Baby from the back, banning Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” from his party that Drake attended, and his friendship with Meek. In the process of addressing the recent harassment Meek has faced following allegations made about him in a legal filing related to Diddy’s mounting sexual assault cases, Rubin directed his focus to what he categorizes as self hate in the Black community.

“Look, I’m just being blunt, It’s me, It’s the one thing I’ve learned about Black culture that I don’t like is that Black hate on hate.” Michael Rubin said in part. “I think there’s a little bit of Black culture where it’s Black hate on hate. It’s like that Black judge that Meek had, that hated on him and want to go extra hard on him. Okay. I, it’s what people always say to me. It’s like black hate on hate, so I think it’s terrible. It’s something that I think it’s culturally wrong and I’ll probably get killed for saying this.

The clip quickly went viral, and Meek even reposted it to his Instagram story. By the time it came across the TDE rapper’s timeline on Twitter (X), ScHoolboy revealed he was ready to log off in his initial reaction to Rubin’s remarks.

“braH…… im cool on this app tHis s### outta control dog, ” ScHoolboy Q wrote in the tweet.

In another tweet ScHoolboy quickly deleted, he followed up by paraphrasing what he felt Rubin said in his own words.

“YOU KNOW WAT I DONT LIKE ABOUT U N###ERS? I HATE WHEN U N###ERS BE ACTING LIKE N###ERS…basically,” he wrote in the tweet.

In another tweet he added, “NO SUCH THING AS BLACK ON BLACK ANYTHING.”

As he continued, Q did pull his wrath back for a second, but only to protest his participation on the app in the first place.

“”Dat do look crazy don’t it…ill delete it,” he wrote before adding “I’m gone homie.”

Check out the post above to get the full scope of ScHoolboy’s message.