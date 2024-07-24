ScHoolboy Q Trashes Buffalo Rapper’s “Embarrassing” Music After Unsolicited Attack

Buffalo-based rapper Dom Brown faced the wrath of ScHoolboy Q on Wednesday (July 24). The Top Dawg Entertainment artist posted a scathing review of Brown’s music after the lesser-known rapper criticized Q for not wanting to “relate” to 14-year-old fans.
“Nobody relate to tHis my boy,” Q wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “tHis embarrassing dawg.”
Brown was bothered by views expressed by Q on Kevin Hart’s Gold Minds podcast. The TDE rapper explained why he had no desire to make music that appealed to teens.
“Me personally, I don’t want to relate to kids,” Q told Hart. “At 37 years old, I don’t want a 14 year old like, ‘Aw s###!’ … I just don’t want it. It’s not for me. My lyrics aren’t coming from there. My lyrics are about my life. At 37, I don’t have 13-year-old bars right now. But I can still make you move, don’t get me wrong. Making somebody move is different. I don’t think I should relate to a 14 year old.”
Brown reacted by calling out Q on social media.
“You was 14 listening to older rappers ….. you mad that those 14 year old kids not inspired by you @ScHoolboyQ,” Brown wrote.
The post caught Q’s attention. He found a clip of Brown performing on Daytime Buffalo and ruthlessly mocked the performance.
“Bro i just played tHis for da Homies we f###### crying,” Q wrote. “leave me alone Man I was minding my bizz.. once again tHis is f##### awful & embarrassing. Don’t do tHis nomo it’s scary How un aware u are… don’t do tHis it’s sad.”
A fan thought it would be funny if Q performed Brown’s song at a tour date in New York on Saturday (July 27). The Black Hippy member liked the idea.
“Lokey ima add tHis to tHe list,” he responded.
Q released his latest album Blue Lips in March. It debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200.