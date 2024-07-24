ScHoolboy Q Trashes Buffalo Rapper’s “Embarrassing” Music After Unsolicited Attack

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ScHoolboy Q unleashed hell on a lesser-known rapper, who bashed the TDE artist for not wanting to release music catered to teens.

Buffalo-based rapper Dom Brown faced the wrath of ScHoolboy Q on Wednesday (July 24). The Top Dawg Entertainment artist posted a scathing review of Brown’s music after the lesser-known rapper criticized Q for not wanting to “relate” to 14-year-old fans.

“Nobody relate to tHis my boy,” Q wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “tHis embarrassing dawg.”

Nobody relate to tHis my boy 😂😂 tHis embarrassing dawg 😂😂😂🫵🏾🫵🏾🫵🏾🫵🏾🫵🏾 https://t.co/9xxidPEun8 — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 24, 2024

Brown was bothered by views expressed by Q on Kevin Hart’s Gold Minds podcast. The TDE rapper explained why he had no desire to make music that appealed to teens.

“Me personally, I don’t want to relate to kids,” Q told Hart. “At 37 years old, I don’t want a 14 year old like, ‘Aw s###!’ … I just don’t want it. It’s not for me. My lyrics aren’t coming from there. My lyrics are about my life. At 37, I don’t have 13-year-old bars right now. But I can still make you move, don’t get me wrong. Making somebody move is different. I don’t think I should relate to a 14 year old.”

Brown reacted by calling out Q on social media.

“You was 14 listening to older rappers ….. you mad that those 14 year old kids not inspired by you @ScHoolboyQ,” Brown wrote.

lol watcH my next tweet. THis dude smH https://t.co/yNi12XKDcz — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 24, 2024

The post caught Q’s attention. He found a clip of Brown performing on Daytime Buffalo and ruthlessly mocked the performance.

“Bro i just played tHis for da Homies we f###### crying,” Q wrote. “leave me alone Man I was minding my bizz.. once again tHis is f##### awful & embarrassing. Don’t do tHis nomo it’s scary How un aware u are… don’t do tHis it’s sad.”

Bro i just played tHis for da Homies we f###### crying 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 leave me alone Man I was minding my bizz.. once again tHis is f##### awful & embarrassing. Don’t do tHis nomo it’s scary How un aware u are… don’t do tHis it’s sad🫵🏾🫵🏾🫵🏾🫵🏾🫵🏾🫵🏾🫵🏾🫵🏾🫵🏾🫵🏾🫵🏾 https://t.co/9xxidPF2cG — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) July 24, 2024

A fan thought it would be funny if Q performed Brown’s song at a tour date in New York on Saturday (July 27). The Black Hippy member liked the idea.

“Lokey ima add tHis to tHe list,” he responded.

Q released his latest album Blue Lips in March. It debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200.