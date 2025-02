Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Scott Storch is facing intense backlash after hitting the golf course with former President Donald Trump, just weeks after his ex was ripped to shreds online for hurling racial slurs at parking attendants.

The multi-platinum producer recently joined Trump and former boxer Evander Holyfield for a spot of golf. He took to Instagram on Monday (February 18) with some footage of his visit.

In addition to posing with Trump and Holyfield, Scott Storch seemingly serenaded his host on the piano, playing the intro to one of his best-known tracks, “Still D.R.E.”

Storch also shared a video of a bizarre mock interview in which he impersonated Donald Trump.

“We’re gonna make America sexy again,” he declared. “As f###!”

He gushed over Trump in the caption, writing, “Amazing lunch and golf day with @realdonaldtrump and @evanderholyfield #make america sexy again!!!!”

However, anticipating the likely impending backlash, he disabled the comments on his post.

Nonetheless, disgusted followers flocked to his older posts to bash Storch for ” letting us know where you stand” and for deactivating his comment section on the post.

“If you gotta disable comments you know doing sum wrong lol,” one person shared while another added, “Yeah you definitely condone racism.”

A third wrote, “Scott Storch — you’ve profited off of Black culture & you stand with the president that wants to give police immunity to continue the execution of Black & Brown men in the streets. Culture vulture F’sho.”

Others mentioned his ex-girlfriend Florence Mirsky, the mother of his son, highlighting her recent racist rant.

Scott Storch’s Ex References Donald Trump In Racist Rant

Mirsky was caught on video using racial slurs at a valet stand last month. She spewed hateful comments at parking attendants she believed were Hispanic. She also told them, “Trump is doing good things. You guys rape and kill people.”

Mirsky issued a groveling apology after facing intense backlash over the viral video. Scott Storch reportedly expressed disgust over her racist comments.