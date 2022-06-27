Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rudy Giuliani is recovering after he was assaulted by a grocery store employee in Staten Island, New Jersey as he campaigned for his son.

Former New York City mayor and Donald Trump flunky Rudy Giuliani was assaulted in Staten Island over the weekend.

On Sunday, June 26th, while Giuliani was shopping at the ShopRite grocery store, the lawyer was smacked on his back as the assailant said, “What’s up, scumbag?”

The man who hit the disgraced lawyer was a worker at the supermarket and was taken into custody. A 39-year-old named Daniel Gill was charged with attacking “America’s Mayor.”

Gill was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree menacing, and second-degree harassment.

“I got hit as if a boulder hit me. It knocked me forward a step or two. It didn’t knock me down, but it hurt tremendously,” Rudy Giuliani said during a press conference.

Giuliani was at the ShopRite assisting his son Andrew, who is running in the state’s gubernatorial race

“It’s a sad day when New Yorkers’ greatest crime fighter, ‘America’s Mayor,’ is attacked,” his son said. “I blame the left-wing for encouraging violence. This is crazy.”

Giuliani has not been making friends with the left, particularly those in entertainment.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Rudy Giuliani criticized rapper Eminem when he kneeled at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. He also felt compelled to talk bad about Snoop Dogg’s anti-police lyrics.

“Let’s get right to Eminem taking a knee,” Rudy Giuliani said.

“Why doesn’t he go to another country? I mean go take a knee someplace else. You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday? I mean crime is way out of control in Los Angeles,” he continued, “He thinks that all happened because everybody loves Eminem? The simple reality is the NFL has made a mockery of law enforcement, particularly with its support for the cop-killing Black Lives Matter.”

The MAGAmaniac said he refused medical attention.