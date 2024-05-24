Sean Kingston Behind Bars In California Following Raid On Florida Home 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sean Kingston was performing for troops at Fort Irwin when he was arrested and hit with fraud and theft charges.

Sean Kingston was arrested just hours after his mother following the raid on his home in Atlanta over scamming allegations.

Law enforcement nabbed the singer on Thursday evening (May 23). Kingston was performing for troops in the middle of California’s Mojave Desert on the Fort Irwin military base.

He cooperated with law enforcement and was arrested immediately after walking off stage, per TMZ. Kingston was hit with fraud and theft charges. He is reportedly being detained in Southern California and will be booked into the San Bernardino County Jail.

Sean Kingston at Fort Irwin getting arrested!!! I have some proof that the sheriffs was there @TMZ @TMZLive I was at the concert pic.twitter.com/r11Yjyrhgy — Danny Lehmann (@lonewolf132429) May 24, 2024

The arrest came hot on the heels of the raid of Sean Kingston’s Florida home earlier on Thursday. The raid was reportedly connected to his failure to pay for lavish items, including a $150,000 entertainment system. Kingston’s mother Janice Turner was taken into custody on “numerous fraud and theft charges.”

According to a lawyer representing a company that sued Kingston, the singer likes showing off.” Dennis Card claimed, “My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud.”

Card claims Kingston used his celebrity status to defraud people, saying that he works with Justin Bieber.

“He’s 100 percent a scammer, he’s on felony probation right now for trafficking in stolen property,” Card added. “He’s got judgments against him for procuring more than $1 million in watches without paying for them. This is just an ongoing pattern for Sean.”