Sean Kingston’s Home Raided By Authorities In Florida

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A lawyer called Sean Kingston a scammer, accusing the singer of defrauding a company by refusing to pay for lavish items.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office and Davie Police Department raided Sean Kingston’s home in Southwest Ranches, Florida on Thursday (May 23). According to local reports, the raid was connected to Kingston’s failure to pay for merch – including a $150,000 entertainment system. A lawyer representing a company that sued Kingston was outside the singer’s home during the raid.

“He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman,” attorney Dennis Card said. “My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud.”

Ver Ver Entertainment filed a lawsuit against Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, over the entertainment system in February. The company’s lawyer accused Kingston of using his celebrity status to defraud people.

“He’s got basically a script, he says that he works with Justin Bieber and that he obviously puts on a big show here,” Card said. “This is a rental house, he doesn’t own it, and he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and then he simply never pays.”

Card added, “He’s 100 percent a scammer, he’s on felony probation right now for trafficking in stolen property, he’s got judgments against him for procuring more than $1 million in watches without paying for them. This is just an ongoing pattern for Sean.”

Kingston wasn’t home at the time of the raid. His mother Janice Turner was taken into custody on “numerous fraud and theft charges.”

The 60-year-old woman pleaded guilty to four counts of filing false loan applications and one count of bank fraud in 2006. A judge sentenced Turner to 16 months in prison and five years of probation.