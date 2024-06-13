Nicki Minaj Squashes Split Rumors With Family Outing Video  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj showed off her family after sparking rumors her marriage was in trouble with a cryptic social media post.

Nicki Minaj shut down rumors her marriage was in trouble after putting on a united front with her husband Kenneth Petty and their son Papa Bear.

Cryptic posts from earlier this week sparked speculation her marriage was on the rocks. However, On Wednesday (June 12), Minaj took to Instagram with a video showing her family climbing aboard a private jet. The rapper and her husband watched proudly as their little boy climbed the steps himself.

After promoting her sold-out Pink Friday 2 Tour shows, Nicki Minaj hopped on the plane, closely followed by her husband.

Fans in the comment section addressed the gossip, with one person writing, “oh she stopped them allegations and FAST!!!” Another added, “Rumors often carried by haters. Nicki said well not on my watch and family name.” A third person addressed the post that led to the rumors, noting, “Soooo u not single queen.”

Nicki Minaj caused shockwaves online with a two-word post on Monday (June 10.) “Yes Single,” she shared. Confused fans were unsure whether to expect new music or a divorce announcement.

The speculation only continued when Minaj shared a PSA video for fellow moms hours later.

“And then one day, they’re yelling push, and you’re in pain,” she began. And then one day, he comes out a beautiful baby boy. To God be the glory. Congratulations to every momma out there. You’re doing a great job. In case no one’s told you that, you’re doing a great job.”