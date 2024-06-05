Sean Kingston Out On $100,000 Bond As Lawyer Insists “There Is No Organized Fraud” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean Kingston walked out of jail on Tuesday evening (June 4) after posting bond following his arrest last month.

Footage shows Kingston leaving Florida’s Broward County jail with a white towel covering his head. He faced questions about his charges from reporters waiting outside the jail but only responded when asked if the car that took him away was rented. “It is mine,” he replied before adding, “check the license plate.”

CBS News Miami reports Kingston’s mother Janice Turner and other relatives were waiting outside for over an hour. Turner was arrested on the same day as her son and is out on $160,000 bond amidst eight fraud and theft charges.

A Broward County judge set a $100,000 bond for the singer on Monday (June 3). Court video shows Kingston listening as the judge read the 10 criminal charges.

Kingston and his mother allegedly defrauded multiple businesses totalling more than a million dollars. They faced grand theft charges for a Cadillac Escalade valued at $159,701, $480,000 worth of jewelry and a $86,568 bed. Other related charges include Kingston defrauding banks and writing bad checks.

Meanwhile, Bob Rosenblatt, Kingston and Turner’s attorney, intends to request a jury trial. He told the outlet he is “very confident” he can get the charges dismissed.

He claimed his clients are innocent of all charges. “Well, I don’t know who is claiming they owe money. You know, we were aware of the watches, we are aware of the TV issue,” Rosenblatt stated.

“If there are other issues I’m not sure about… It’s a breach of contract. There’s no fraud here. There’s no organized fraud at all,” he added.