Sean Kingston Saga: No Bail For Singer But Mom Gets Bond With Conditions

Sean Kingston remains detained without bail following his court appearance Friday on fraud and theft charges.

Kingston, known for his hit “Beautiful Girls,” was apprehended in Fort Irwin, California for purportedly deceiving a Florida-based company out of a $150,000 home entertainment system.

Janice Turner, Kingston’s mother, was also detained in a SWAT operation at her son’s rented Fort Lauderdale mansion with similar accusations.

On Friday (May 24), the judge held.Kingston without bail so he could be extradited to Florida. His mother had her bond at $160,000 amidst eight fraud and theft charges. Turner must prove the source of her funds to make sure they are not from illegal sources.

Prosecutors emphasized Turner’s prior 16-month federal prison stint for bank fraud in 2005, while her attorney contended that she poses no community threat and has a non-violent record.

The case originates from a lawsuit initiated by Ver Ver Entertainment.

The company alleges Kingston promised to secure Justin Bieber for their commercials in exchange for a partial payment and credit toward the costly entertainment setup but only paid $30,000, leaving his promises unfulfilled.

Authorities tracked Kingston to his rented residence in Southwest Ranches, Florida, culminating in his arrest in California.

“This evening, police in Fort Irwin, Calif., arrested Kisean Anderson, aka Sean Kingston, without incident on a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant for numerous fraud and theft charges,” stated the Broward Sheriff’s Office in a release. “He will be booked into jail in San Bernardino, Calif.”

Kingston addressed the situation on social media, stating, “People love negative energy! I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

Ver Ver Entertainment’s lawsuit accused Kingston of failing to keep up with payments on high-value home items.

“He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman,” remarked the company’s attorney, Dennis Card, to NBC 6 South Florida. He noted the $150,000 television sound system, among other luxury items, in Kingston’s home.

Card told Local 10 News, “We know that our property is inside this house right here, so as soon as the raid takes place, we are going to have a crew of people in there to reassemble it and take it back to its rightful owner.”