Sean Kingston Speaks Out For First Time Since Fraud Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner were arrested on multiple charged for an alleged fraud scheme in Florida.

Sean Kingston celebrated his release from jail in an Instagram post on Wednesday (June 5). The embattled singer thanked his fans, lawyers and more as he faces million-dollar fraud charges.

“It’s great to be home!” he wrote. “A special thanks to God, my family, my friends and my legal team… Robert Rosenblatt, James Stark, Mark Geragos, Zeljka Bozanic, Pierre Pollas. And I cannot forget about my amazing fans, thank you for all your love and support! I love you guys!”

Kingston and his mother Janice Turner were arrested for an alleged fraud scheme in May. Kingston was taken into custody in California and extradited to Florida. His mother was apprehended following a raid on his home in Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office accused the two of stealing roughly $500,000 in jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade worth about $160,000, a custom bed that cost a little over $86,000 and more than $300,000 from banks. Kingston was hit with 10 charges, including committing an organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was released on a $100,000 bond on Tuesday (June 4). He reportedly used his mortgage as collateral. His mother got out of jail a week earlier, posting a $160,000 bond in May. She faced eight charges for her alleged role in the fraud scheme.

Robert Rosenblatt, one of the attorneys representing Kingston, insisted his client did not commit any crimes.

“I don’t know who is claiming they owe money,” Rosenblatt told CBS Miami. “We were aware of the watches, we are aware of the TV issue.”

He added, “If there are other issues I’m not sure about … It’s a breach of contract. There’s no fraud here. There’s no organized fraud at all.”

Rosenblatt said he was “very confident” Kingston’s charges would eventually be dismissed.