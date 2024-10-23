Second Teen Arrested For YBC Dul’s Murder

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YBC Dul, dubbed “the most hated rapper in Philadelphia,” was killed in a drive-by shooting. Two teens have been arrested for his murder.

A second teen was arrested for his alleged role in gang-affiliated rapper YBC Dul’s shooting death on Tuesday (October 22). Rashawn Williams, 18, was charged with murder and aggravated assault, per Philadelphia County court records.

Williams remains in custody. His bond was set at $2 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 12.

YBC Dul, whose real name was Abdul Vicks, was shot and killed in Philadelphia on August 23. Police said two shooters were involved in the drive-by attack.

The late rapper was shot multiple times while he was at a stop light. A vehicle pulled up next to him and opened fire at the driver’s side of his car. Bullets hit YBC Dul in his chest and hand. A passenger rushed him to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Authorities apprehended Aiden Waters, 16, for his alleged role in YBC Dul’s murder on September 5. Waters was linked to multiple shootings in Philadelphia. He was accused of killing another teen and injuring three people.

Waters was charged with two counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder and eight counts of aggravated assault, among other charges. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Water is a member of the Fastbreak gang.

YBC Dul was featured in a YouTube video titled “The Most Hated Rapper in Philadelphia: Life as Mr. Disrespectful” the day before he died. He discussed violence in the city and boasted about his Young Bag Chasers gang in the video released by YouTuber Brandon Buckingham.