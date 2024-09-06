YBC Dul’s Alleged Teen Killer Arrested For Multiple Shootings

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YBC Dul was shot and killed in a drive-by in Philadelphia in August. His alleged killer is accused of shooting multiple people.

Police arrested a 16-year-old male for the fatal shooting of YBC Dul on Thursday (September 5). Authorities accused Aiden Waters of killing two people and trying to injure or kill eight others in a span of five days.

Waters was charged with murder for his alleged role in YBC’s Dul death. The teen was held without bail following his arraignment on Friday (September 6).

YBC Dul, whose real name was Abdul Vicks, was killed in a drive-by shooting on August 23. Police said two shooters opened fire at him and a passenger around 3:30 p.m. in North Philadelphia. YBC Dul was shot multiple times in the chest and hand.

The passenger rushed the 25-year-old rapper to the hospital. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, he died around 4 p.m. at the Einstein Medical Center.

Waters allegedly killed another teen and injured three people in two shootings days before YBC Dul’s death. Police said Waters shot a 14-year-old in the leg and a 43-year-old man in the abdomen around 9:50 p.m. on August 18. Both victims survived.

Hours later, Waters allegedly shot up a car with several teens inside it. A 16-year-old victim suffered a fatal shot to the head. Another 16-year-old was injured but survived. Four teens managed to avoid getting shot. Waters faced multiple charges – including murder, attempted murder, arson and aggravated assault – for the shootings.

YBC Dul was the leader of the Young Bag Chasers gang. He made many enemies in Philadelphia, earning the nickname “Mr. Disrespectful.”

A day before YBC Dul’s death, the late rapper was featured in a video published by YouTuber Brandon Buckingham. The video was titled “The Most Hated Rapper in Philadelphia: Life as Mr. Disrespectful.” YBC Dul boasted about his gang’s violence and took Buckingham on a tour of tormented areas in the city.