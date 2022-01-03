Security Guard Set To Press Charges Against Lil Wayne For Alleged Gun Incident

Cops have not spoken to Weezy about the situation yet.

Back at the beginning of December 2021, some troubling news broke involving Lil Wayne. A member of the New Orleans-raised rapper’s security detail accused Wayne of pulling out an AR-15 during an argument.

The unnamed bodyguard did not initially press charges against Lil Wayne. However, a new article claims the man now wants authorities to prosecute the Young Money leader. He is apparently accusing Wayne of striking him in the head as well.

However, TMZ claims the chance of Lil Wayne being arrested for the alleged violent incident is very slim. The website wrote:

There’s a big problem — our sources say the case doesn’t appear strong on its face and will probably go nowhere. Cops haven’t even tried speaking with Wayne so far … a sign it’s not destined for prosecution. TMZ

Individuals reportedly connected to Lil Wayne refuted that any physical altercation with the security guard took place. Associates also denied Wayne even owns a gun. Law enforcement investigators were said to be suspicious of the guard’s account because he did not have any visible injuries.

Lil Wayne previously pled guilty to gun charges in two separate cases. He served eight months in New York following a 2007 arrest for criminal possession of a weapon. Additionally, then-United States President Donald Trump pardoned Wayne in January 2021 after the 5-time Grammy winner pled guilty to a federal firearms charge in Florida.