Self-Proclaimed “King Thief Of Atlanta” Going To Prison For Stealing Beyoncé’s Unreleased Music

Kelvin Evans pleads guilty to stealing Beyoncé’s unreleased music and gets two years in prison for the Atlanta theft.

Fulton County Superior Court handed down a sentence that sends a clear message about stealing from one of music’s biggest names: Beyoncé.

Her unreleased music and confidential tour materials were stolen from a rental vehicle in Atlanta, and the man responsible just faced serious consequences for his actions.

Kelvin Evans, 40, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to criminal trespass and entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft, accepting responsibility for the July 2025 break-in that targeted her choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre’s SUV.

The judge wasn’t lenient about it.

Evans received a five-year sentence that includes two years in prison followed by three years on probation, plus a mandatory order to stay away from the victims and the location where the theft occurred.

Surveillance footage presented during the plea hearing showed Evans driving through an Atlanta parking garage, positioning himself next to the victim’s vehicle, peering inside, and then removing black suitcases before carrying them into a building connected to his sister’s residence.

Prosecutors emphasized that those suitcases have never been recovered. The stolen items included jump drives containing unreleased Beyoncé tracks, footage plans for her live performances, and both previous and upcoming set lists from her tour.

During his interview with authorities, Evans referred to himself as the “king thief of Atlanta,” a boast that didn’t help his legal position.

His own niece became a witness against him after she received a stolen iPhone and several chargers that were part of the theft, items that prosecutors confirmed matched the stolen property report.

According to Variety, Evans had initially rejected a plea agreement that would have resulted in the same five-year sentence, choosing instead to proceed toward trial before ultimately changing course and entering his guilty plea.

The theft occurred during Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter” tour stop in Atlanta, when her team discovered the break-in at Krog Street NE on July 8, just two days before her first Mercedes-Benz Stadium performance.

An arrest warrant was issued on July 14, and Evans was arrested the following month after investigators tracked him down.

Evans will be eligible for parole consideration after serving his two-year prison term, though the probation period will extend his supervision well beyond his release date.