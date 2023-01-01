Serena Williams Struggling To ‘Relax’ After Retiring From Tennis Three Months Ago

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams revealed she’s having quite the struggle settling down, now that she’s retired from tennis. Read more!

Serena Williams is finding it hard to relax following her retirement from tennis.

The former tennis star took to Twitter with an update on her retirement from the game after quitting three months ago.

“I’m currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself to relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined,” she wrote. “I’ve never allowed myself to do any of that before.”

I’m currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself To relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined. I’ve never allowed myself to do any of that before… — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 28, 2022

Serena announced her retirement from tennis in a Vogue essay in August, ahead of the US Open.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution.”