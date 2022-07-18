Sesame Place Responds After Kelly Rowland Reacts To Viral Video Of Little Black Girls Being Ignored 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kelly Rowland asked for an explanation: “Had that been me… that whole parade would have been in flames.”

Kelly Rowland has used her platform to call for an explanation concerning the treatment of two little Black girls during a parade at Sesame Place.

The girls’ mother uploaded a video of the incident claiming the character shunned her daughters. In it, the Rosita character approaches the young siblings while passing out high-fives to everyone. However, she appears to ignore the girls who stand on the street with their arms outstretched. She then shakes her head and waves her finger at the girls before one of the girls turns to the camera in confusion.

“THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us!,” the mother wrote in the caption. “Then when I went to complain about it, they looking at me like I’m crazy.”

The video quickly went viral as people expressed outrage at the apparent snub. Kelly Rowland felt compelled to call on Sesame Place to issue an explanation. She took her Instagram Stories to share a video expressing her thoughts on the heart-rending video.

“Had that been me… that whole parade would have been in flames,” she began. “Like, are you serious? You’re not going to speak to my child?” she questioned before stating that the disappointed little girl deserves an explanation.

Hours after Kelly Rowland shared her video Sesame Place issued a statement. They claim: “The Rosita performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated about the misunderstanding.”

According to Sesame Place, “the ‘no’ hand gesture seen several times in the video was not directed to any specific person, rather it was a response to multiple requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a photo which is not permitted.”

They also confirm they’ve spoken to the family to apologize and have invited them to return for a special meet-and-greet. Read the statement from Sesame Palace and check out Kelly Rowland’s remarks below.