Sexyy Red Teases Appearance On WWE Show

The self-described Hood Hottest Princess wants to hit an RKO.

Sexyy Red went viral in March for a video of herself vibing to WWE legend Shawn Michaels’ iconic theme song. Will the “Get It Sexyy” rapper officially link up with the Heartbreak Kid?

Shawn Michaels oversees WWE’s NXT brand which airs a weekly show on Tuesday nights. Sexyy Red teased stopping by the television program soon.

“I can’t wait to go to NXT next week y’all, I might RKO somebody [loudly crying face emojis] @WWE #nxt,” Red tweeted on Monday (May 20). RKO is the name of the wrestling move made famous by WWE superstar Randy Orton.

I can’t wait to go to NXT next week yall I might RKO somebody 😭😭 @WWE #nxt — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) May 21, 2024

Sexyy Red previously expressed interest in showing up in WWE. In October 2023, the St. Louis native reacted to a video of an edited mashup of former WWE tag team champion Jey Uso’s entrance and her “SkeeYee” single.

“I wanna see this happen [for real] [loudly crying face emojis]. @WWE when [y’all] gonna invite me?” Sexyy Red posted in response to the Jey Uso clip.

Several Hip-Hop stars took part in the WWE’s WrestleMania XL event in April. Meek Mill narrated the show’s cold open and Snoop Dogg provided commentary. In addition, Lil Wayne performed Jey Uso to the ring for his match against his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.