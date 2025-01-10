Sexyy Red Blasts Haters After Showing Off Surgery Results 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red boosted her chest size but is hitting back at critics after flaunting the results of her new surgery.

Sexyy Red is showing off her new body after undergoing surgery to boost her breast size.

The “Pound Town” hitmaker revealed she was unhappy with her cup size and decided on an enhancement. She documented her progress on social media, posting multiple updates before and after the surgery.

“Didn’t want small no more,” she wrote on a photo of her before the op on Thursday (January 10). I’m going back big.”

She returned several hours later to thank her doctor, announcing, “My chest look soooo much better.”

Then on Friday morning, Sexyy Red showed off the results in several other images and photos with the bandages still on.

“I’m back double D’d up,” she wrote alongside a mirror selfie.

However, it appears not everybody was a fan of her new chest, prompting the rapper to fire back.

“Yal some hater,” Sexyy Red added, revealing she spent $30,000 on her “top” notch boob job.

This isn’t Sexyy Red’s first surgery; she previously boosted her chest last June. She shared several photos of her bandaged chest on social media following the operation.

Despite undergoing surgery, it’s business as usual for Sexyy Red, who is scheduled to appear at a Miami Beach nightclub on Friday night.

Meanwhile, after months of Chief Keef romance rumors, Sexyy Red recently announced she’s back on the market. She hopped on X (Twitter) using Trina’s#### “Single Again,” to declare her new status.

She returned the following day teasing a new song, “Hoochie Coochie!!!!” Listen to it below.