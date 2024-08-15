Sexyy Red Eyes Chief Keef As Her “Third Baby Daddy”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red refused to shut down dating rumors involving her and Chief Keef, noting how much the two rappers like each other.

Sexyy Red isn’t sure how to define her relationship with Chief Keef, but she’s not closing the doors on a potential romance between the two. The polarizing rapper discussed her bond with Chief Keef on GRM Daily’s Thoughts in a Culli.

“It’s genuine,” she said. “That’s my peoples. That’s my dog. Like ion got too many homeboys that I can sit on the phone with. And I’m not even saying that’s my homeboy ’cause I don’t know what we got going on. We like each other. But we can sit on the phone, we can be around each other and act like we been knew each other all these years.”

Sexyy Red was asked if she and Chief Keef “like like” each other.

“That’s my n####!” she responded. “That’s my n####! My n#### n####.”

She added, “That might be next—my third baby daddy.”

Chief Keef and Sexyy Red sparked dating rumors with their flirtatious interactions in June. Sexyy Red described Chief Keef as her “brother” when the speculation first began. Later, she seemingly started competing with King Von’s sister Kayla B for Chief Keef’s affection on social media.

The online antics served as promotion for Sexyy Red’s “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” music video featuring Chief Keef. The two teamed for a remix of the song from her Hood Hottest Princess album.