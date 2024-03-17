Sexyy Red Reacts To Backlash Over Horrendous Performance Of Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red was among the many artists who performed at Rolling Loud California over the weekend. But one particular moment from her set has Twitter abuzz. On Saturday (March 16), a clip of the Open Shift/gamma. rapper singing SZA’s verse on Drake’s For All the Dogs single “Rich Baby Daddy” went viral. Noticeably off-key, Sexyy Red did her best to sing, but it didn’t quite land. As a result, people ripped her to shreds on social media, pointing out the music industry will make “anyone” famous these days.

The St. Louis native ultimately reacted to the chatter, writing on Instagram, “Y’all, [laughing my a## off]. I was sick with a fever and couldn’t breathe when I recorded this. I told [Drake] that no one would understand me, and I sounded crazy. He said, ‘No, you’re fine.’ Anyway, here’s the lyrics to [‘Rich Baby Daddy’] once and for all.”

Sexyy Red is likely easily ignoring the criticism now that her latest single, “Get It Sexyy,” is crushing it on streaming platforms. The song managed to dethrone Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s “CARNIVAL” hit from the No. 1 spot on Apple Music’s Top Songs chart, bumping the duo to No. 2.

Produced by Tay Keith and Jake Fridkis, “Get It Sexyy” marks her biggest single debut on both Apple Music and Spotify. Drake previously plugged the track via Instagram on Friday (3/15), writing the “GOAT just dropped.” He also gifted her with four Chanel bags around the same time she gave birth to her second child.