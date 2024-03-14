Sexyy Red Trolls Adin Ross “You Paid Me To Take Yo Virginity” 

Sexyy Red seemingly trolled popular Kick streamer Adin Ross after he admitted being intimate with the “Skee Yee” hitmaker.
The controversial internet personality made the claims while streaming with DJ Akademiks. During the broadcast, Ross said he had a confession to make.
“I want to announce something, but I don’t know if I should say it,” he began. “I did f### Sexyy Red.”
Ross spared viewers the details but insisted, “It was good. It was really good,” before adding, “she was kinda being the dominant one.”
According to Ross he reached out to Sexxy Red after indulging in an explicit video of hers leaked on Instagram. “That’s what made me hit her up,” he shared.
While many believed he was lying, the clip went viral and caught the attention of Sexxy Red, who seemingly responded to Adin Ross via X (formerly Twitter.)
“You paid me to take yo virginity & I did just that… next,” she wrote before adding a yawning face emoji.
Her response shocked and divided fans, with some accusing her of being a prostitute. However, a follow-up response indicated Red was likely trolling.
“SIKE,” she declared. “You couldn’t touch me wit ah stick.”
Adin Ross replied on Instagram, doubling down on his claims before insisting he didnt pay Sexyy Red.
“My first time ever with a black girl I will vouch u took my black girl virginity,” he claimed. “I didn’t pay tho why u lying said I paid ?”