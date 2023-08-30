Sexyy Red: I Hate When They Say I Look Like Young Thug

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The up-and-coming rap star jokes about “twinnin” with Thugger.

Sexyy Red quickly became one of the most-talked-about rising rappers this year. Her hit single “Pound Town” elevated the St. Louis native to national prominence.

Funny Marco recently sat down with Sexyy Red for a 25-minute interview on the Open Thoughts YouTube channel. At one point, Marco asked Red if there was a time she felt the need to respond to a fan’s comment.

“I hate when they say I look like Young Thug cause no the f### we do not look alike,” answered Red. Atlanta-bred rapper Young Thug currently awaits a RICO trial in the state of Georgia.

The clip of Sexyy Red talking about Thugger went viral. Red responded to the online attention by posting in The Shade Room‘s comment section. She wrote, “Yea, after I seen the video, we definitely twinnin 😂🫶🏽.”

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red prepares to head out on her first headlining tour. The “Hood Hottest Princess Tour” starts on October 16 in Boston and runs through November 29 in San Francisco.

Concertgoers will likely get to see Red perform “Pound Town” at the live shows. That single peaked at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 21 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Hip-Hop superstar Nicki Minaj hopped on “Pound Town 2” which dropped in May. Sexyy Red’s The Hood Hottest Princess mixtape arrived on June 9 via Open Shift Distribution. The project also hosts the “SkeeYee” single.