Sexyy Red Responds To Joe Budden Suggesting Drake Gets Paid To Promote Her Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The self-professed Hood Hottest Princess has a few words for the rapper-turned-podcaster.

Drake has closely aligned himself with “Pound Town” hitmaker Sexyy Red in recent months. The “Rich Baby Daddy” collaborators have been seen together in music videos, concerts and social media posts.

Joe Budden presented an unsubstantiated theory on the Drake and Sexyy Red alliance. According to Budden, the OVO leader receives compensation to promote the rap newcomer.

Sexyy Red got wind of what Joe Budden and his co-hosts had to say about her connection to Drake. The Hood Hottest Princess mixtape creator fired back by tweeting simply, “They so dumb.”

They so dumb https://t.co/lXUkTEzbBQ — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) March 31, 2024

Drake recruited Sexyy Red to appear on his 2023 album For All the Dogs. He also showed up in her recently released “Get It Sexyy” music video alongside Soulja Boy and streamer Adin Ross.

“It sounds like a n###a that could rap at that level that gets paid off of everybody’s deal trying to rap. That’s what is sounds like to me,” Joe Budden told his podcast co-hosts about Drake’s relationship with Red.

The 43-year-old rapper-turned-podcaster continued, “Oh, you think [Drake] just likes being around Sexyy Red that much.” The Joe Budden Podcast’s Lamar “Ice” Burney also added, “I’m with you 100 percent.”