Drake Refers To Sexyy Red As “Iconic” & “Demonic”

Drake and Sexyy Red linked up for the “Rich Baby Daddy” single off the 2023 album For All the Dogs. Red has also popped up at Drizzy’s live shows.

In addition, Drake shouted out the “Pound Town” hitmaker in an Instagram post on Monday (March 25). The OVO Sound label founder referred to Sexyy Red as an icon and a demon.

“Fine line between iconic and demonic and shorty struts it she doesn’t just walk it,” Drake captioned the social media post. He also shared two photos of himself with Red.

In response, Sexxy Red reacted to Drake in his Instagram comment section. The St. Louis-bred recording artist wrote, “Da Best [heart hands emojis].”

“Rich Baby Daddy” featuring Sexyy Red and SZA peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track’s music video has racked up over 15 million YouTube views since its premiere on February 14.

Additionally, Sexy Red made it into the Top 40 of this week’s Hot 100 with her “Get It Sexyy” song (No 23). She previously secured Hot 100 entries with “Pound Town” (No. 66) and “SkeeYee” (No. 62).

Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” stopped in Sunrise, Florida’s Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday (March 24). The UBS Arena in Elmont, New York will host the show on Thursday (March 28).