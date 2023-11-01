Sexyy Red Calls Khia “Jealous & Miserable” In Response To Viral Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The veteran and the rookie clash online.

There is new beef brewing between “Pound Town” rapper Sexyy Red and “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” rapper Khia. The two women have been throwing verbal bombs at each other.

Apparently, Khia took issue with fans comparing her to modern-day female rappers like Sexyy Red and Sukihana. It appeared the Florida-bred rapstress slammed the idea of being associated with the “Hood Rats” collaborators.

“I’m ’bout tired of y’all comparing me to these hoes,” Khia declared. “I said, ‘My neck, my back, my p####, and my crack.’ Not these n##### out here, these hoes out here… I still stood ten toes down like a m############ queen.”

Then Sexyy Red fired back. The pregnant performer jumped in The Neighborhood Talk‘s comment section and wrote, “Just another ol washed up [hag] hating on a [young] turnt rich [b####] 🤧… Hatin on [b###### then] & you still ah mad hater.😬.”

Those comments did not sit well with Khia. The self-described Thug Misses went on an epic rant that included her calling Sexyy Red a “dead-beat mama” and a “Young Thug-looking ass b####.”

Khia’s latest tirade went viral on social media. Sexyy Red decided to once again respond to the outspoken Gag Order host. The St. Louis native wrote, “It’s givin jealous & miserable 😩😂.”

Sexyy Red became a breakout star of 2023 with hits like “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee.” Throughout her three-decade career, Khia dropped albums such as 2001’s Thug Misses, 2008’s Nasti Muzik and 2014’s Love Locs.