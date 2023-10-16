Sexyy Red Declares Her Pregnancy Will Not Stop Her From Touring

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Hood Hottest Princess Tour heads to Boston, NYC and other cities.

Rising rap star Sexyy Red shocked many of her supporters over the last week. The “Pound Town” hitmaker shared photos essentially confirming she is currently pregnant with her second child.

“Team boy or team girl 🥰,” tweeted Sexyy Red on October 14. That X post included photos of the 25-year-old rapper, alongside R&B/POP singer SZA, showing what appears to be a baby bump.

The Hip-Hop blogosphere quickly spread Red’s pictures across the internet. Social media users had a lot to say about the self-proclaimed Hood Hottest Princess carrying a child at the moment.

Team boy or team girl 🥰 pic.twitter.com/47JYzb01B8 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 14, 2023

Some of Sexyy Red’s followers expressed concern about the pregnancy and how it could possibly derail the “No Panties” performer’s momentum. She responded to one person in particular.

“Girl I gotta see you on tour in a couple of days?????? Congratulations but what😭,” posted a Sexyy Red fan on the X platform. Red added a quote-tweet that read, “We still gon make some noise wtf.”

We still gon make some noise wtf https://t.co/zQjVB8kdix — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 15, 2023

Sexyy Red’s Hood Hottest Princess Tour takes place in Boston tonight (October 16). The St. Louis-bred rapper then heads to other cities such as New York, Baltimore and Philadelphia later this week.

Prior to the conversation around her pregnancy, Red recently had to deal with her sex tape apparently leaking on Instagram and backlash for endorsing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Sexyy Red’s 2023 also featured her securing collaborations with Hip-Hop megastars Nicki Minaj and Drake. Plus she earned a Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist nomination at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. However, Ice Spice won that category.