Angela Rye Apologizes For Calling Out Sexyy Red Over “Trump Checks”

Sexyy Red rose up the Hip-Hop ranks this year thanks to singles like “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee.” The St. Louis-bred rapper also made headlines for her support of Donald Trump which did not sit well with political commentator Angela Rye.

“I like Trump,” declared Sexyy Red on the This Past Weekend podcast. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people were f###### with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s### against women.”

She continued, “But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back, because, baby, them checks, them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

“If It’s PPP, It Ain’t Free”

Angela Rye responded to Sexyy Red’s Trump endorsement on The Breakfast Club and in videos posted to her social media accounts. The former CNN contributor explained why she believes Red and other African-American voters have wrongly sided with the ex-POTUS.

“The arguments about what Trump has done for the Blacks have to be called out, have to be addressed,” said Rye. “This video isn’t just about Sexyy [Red]. This video series is really to ensure that Black folks who are for Trump or just might be by default understand what he’s done or not done for us.”

The University of Washington graduate also said, “The Small Business Administration has a little entity called the Office of the Inspector General. Those investigations led to over 1,000 indictments, led to 800+ arrests, led to 529 convictions for folks who engaged in PPP and EIDL fraud. Say it with me, ‘If it’s PPP, it ain’t free.’ You didn’t get no free money then, he ain’t offering no free money now.”

Angela Rye Mistakes PPP For Economic Impact Payments

On October 10, Angela Rye returned to the X platform. She admitted wrongly calling out Sexyy Red for championing the Trump Administration’s PPP loans. Apparently, the self-described Hood Hottest Princess was actually discussing the COVID-19 stimulus checks sent to U.S. citizens as part of the 2020 CARES Act.

“Allow me to say my bad. It didn’t even occur to me that the Trump checks [Sexyy Red] referenced were STIMULUS checks. Thanks to you all for flagging in the comments,” tweeted Rye in response to her previous statements.

She also added, “Thanks to my brother [Charlamagne Tha God] for flagging it as well. Shout out to [Lil Durk] as well (more on that in the video!) Donald Trump has received a lot of credit for stimmies/stimulus/economic impact payments, but did you know Joe Biden provided stimulus payments too?!”