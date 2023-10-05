Sexyy Red Reacts To Leaked Sex Tape

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Social media users had questions about the timing of the controversy.

The internet went into a frenzy overnight after sexually explicit footage of St. Louis-bred rapper Sexyy Red showed up on her Instagram Story.

Screen-recordings of Sexyy Red engaging in intercourse moved from Instagram to other social media platforms. People began to question if the 2023 Hip-Hop Rookie Of The Year candidate purposely leaked her own sex tape.

“I’m so heartbroken anybody that [knows] me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy [s###] like that 💔😢,” wrote Sexxy Red on X. She turned off the replies to that tweet so other users cannot comment under the post.

This was not the only controversy Sexy Red had to deal with this week. A clip of her enthusiastically endorsing Republican politician Donald Trump for the United States presidential campaign went viral as well.

After the sex tape appeared on Instagram, a discussion broke out on whether Red purposely uploaded the video to distract the public from her comments about Donald Trump. Others thought the tape surfacing was the result of revenge pornography.

Sexyy Red managed to rise as a rap star throughout 2023. This year saw the 25-year-old Hood Hottest Princess mixtape creator release hits such as “SkeeYee” and “Pound Town” with Tay Keith. She recently dropped “No Panties” off the Rap Sh!t Season 2: The Mixtape.