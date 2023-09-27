Sexyy Red Releases “No Panties” From ‘Rap Sh!t S2: The Mixtape’ Soundtrack

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The 2023 breakout star says, “The rap girls running this s###.”

HBO Max renewed the Issa Rae-created comedy series Rap Sh!t for a second season. Rae’s Raedio record label also curated an official soundtrack for the show which includes a song by Sexyy Red.

Rap Sh!t Season 2: The Mixtape hosts Sexyy Red’s “No Panties” single. The Breed-produced track continues the St. Louis-raised rapper’s run of sexually explicit musical content.

“I’m happy that I got to work on ‘No Panties’ for Rap Sh!t,” says Sexyy Red. “It’s just me having fun on the beat and talking my s###. It’s just like the show: the rap girls running this s###.”

Sexyy Red broke out in 2023 thanks to “Pound Town” with Tay Keith. Hip-Hop superstar Nicki Minaj hopped on a remix titled “Pound Town 2” in May. Red scored another hit with “SkeeYee” off her Hood Hottest Princess mixtape.

The forthcoming Rap Sh!t soundtrack will also feature the program’s lead stars, Aida Osman (Shawna Clark) and KaMillion (Mia Knight). Plus, Rico Nasty, Kaliii, Maiya The Don, Enchanting and Cam & China contributed to the project.

Rap Sh!t Season 2: The Mixtape is scheduled to arrive on Friday, November 3. Issa Rae’s Miami-set television series returns to the HBO Max streaming service on November 9. Season 1 launched in July 2022.