Sexyy Red Manager Impostor Arrested For Sexual Battery

A man posing as Sexyy Red’s manager allegedly raped a woman and forced the victim to take cocaine at gunpoint.

Police arrested a man claiming to be Sexyy Red’s manager for armed sexual battery and false imprisonment with a weapon on Tuesday (October 29). Vladimir Joseph was accused of forcing a woman to do cocaine at gunpoint and raping her, per WPLG Local 10 in Florida.

Joseph claimed he was “working an event” for Sexyy Red at a strip club in the Miami area. He approached a woman outside the club and told her he was the rapper’s manager. Joseph identified himself as “Alexander Beamer.”

“Vladimir Joseph is not her manager,” Sexyy Red’s rep told WPLG.

The victim and three men got in Joseph’s car. Joseph drove her to his home. He allegedly pointed a gun at the woman’s head and made her ingest cocaine.

“Take it or I will kill you,” the 41-year-old man said.

According to the police report, Joseph forced the woman to go upstairs. He raped her “for several hours.” He “recorded her performing sex acts on him” then “forced the victim to take a shower and continued sexually assaulting her.”

Joseph sent his victim home in a Lyft. He provided her with the ride details, which helped her identify her attacker and tell police where the incident occurred.

The man posing as Sexyy Red’s manager surrendered to police. He was held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.