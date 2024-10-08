Kodak Black Goes All Out for Sexyy Red With An Unexpected Gift 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black surprised his tour partner Sexyy Red with a lavish gift as their time on the road together came to an end.

The Pompano Beach, Florida native joined the “SkeeYee” hitmaker on the Sexyy Red 4 President Tour. After months on tour, kicking off in August, the duo’s spell on the road has ended. Concert footage shows Kodak Black and Sexyy Red having a blast together on stage.

In honor of their time on the road together, Black decided to surprise his touring partner with an extravagant gift, a luxury sprinter van with a red leather interior to match the rapper’s moniker.

In a video of the surprise, Sexyy Redd is stunned by Kodak Black’s sweet gesture. “Man stop playing,” she said while jumping up and down and hugging the rapper. “Is you lying to me?”

Earlier this year, Sexyy Red reached out to Kodak Black with an offer to join her tour after he complained about being lonely in a social media post.

“Now I understand nobody give af about me if I ain’t paying,” he wrote in August. “Lonely af out here bro.”

His post went viral, attracting the attention of Sexyy Red who replied on Instagram Live.

“What up, Yak. I seen your post,” she said. “Muthafuckas don’t love you unless you got some money for them. I said I feel you, Yak. It’s OK. We finna go on tour. F### them hoes, Yak. You gone thug with me, OK?”

She added, “We both got some money. We gon’ thug. We gon’ have fun. F### them broke-aas hoes. I’ma turn you up.”

Sharing a clip from the Live and announcing his appearance on tour with Sexyy Red, Kodak Black wrote, “Project Baby and the Hood Princess! Tour right around the corner!”