Kodak Black Reignites Years-Long Monica Dating Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black and Monica fuel dating rumors with their recent Instagram photos. Find out more about their potential relationship.

Kodak Black has fans thinking he may be dating one of the most successful R&B artists of all time following his recent social media post.

The “Super Gremlin” rapper recently shared an Instagram story featuring a series of photos with “The Boy Is Mine” singer Monica. Based on Yak’s fit, it appears as though the flicks were snapped while they were backstage at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena for the opening night of Sexyy Red’s tour.

In the pair of photos circulating on social media, Kodak and Monica are all smiles and appear to be fully locked in with each other as they stroll through the cavernous arena. As if the pictures of the pair weren’t enough, Kodak went on to further tease their relationship in the caption he added to one of the posts.

”@monicadenise I LOVE THE WAY SHE CARES FOR ME,” Kodak wrote in the caption stamped with a heart-eyes smiley face emoji.

The newly shared photos have arrived nearly two years after Kodak and Monica were first linked together back in October 2022. It was then that Monica first teased she was involved with Kodak after revealing she had gone on a birthday date with the Florida rapper.

”On a date kinda nervous,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post before following up with another post featuring Kodak.

In a follow-up tweet, Monica appeared to deny their relationship was anything but platonic by highlighting their major age difference.

”Bill & Shimmy My Heart,” she wrote. “They know they can trust me with whatever & never have to doubt me!! Not every relationship is about messing or dating! I hang with their moms because I’m their age! LOL. I’m gonna FOREVER love and support and encourage them. They don’t play about me.”

Check out the post of the pair looking cozy and cutesy below.