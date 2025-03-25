Sexyy Red Claims “Hidden Agendas” Fuel Industry Hate Against Her

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red is addressing the constant negativity and subtle industry drama she believes targets her success.

Sexyy Red declared herself the “most hated female rapper” during a recent sit-down on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood” radio show, addressing the mixed reactions she regularly receives from the public.

The St. Louis-born rapper, known for her straightforward persona and unapologetic style, didn’t hold back when discussing the negativity she encounters.

“I feel like I’m the most hated female rapper,” she explained. “Like, they hate on me the most. I get a lot of love, but I know when they be hating on me. They be hating on me. It be like little inside s###.”

Sexyy Red also hinted at behind-the-scenes drama that fuels her belief that she’s targeted more than her peers.

She then speculated about hidden motives behind the negativity, suggesting industry insiders might be involved.

“They trying to put me down. I be feeling like, ‘Is y’all sending people to comment under here?'” she added. “I feel like it’s some hidden agendas…It could be labels…I just be feeling like they don’t like seeing me win.”

Sexyy Red feels like she’s the most hated female rapper 😶 pic.twitter.com/aReOErgJyB — Holland Media (@HoIIandMedia) March 25, 2025

Sexyy Red first gained attention back in 2019 with her track “Ah Thousand Jugs,” but it was her 2023 viral sensation “Pound Town” that catapulted her into mainstream recognition.

The remix, “Pound Town 2,” featuring Hip-Hop icon Nicki Minaj, landed Sexyy Red her first Billboard Hot 100 entry. Her momentum continued with the successful mixtape “Hood Hottest Princess,” further solidifying her rising status in the industry.

In 2025, Sexyy Red teamed up with pop superstar Bruno Mars for the single “Fat Juicy & Wet,” which climbed to No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Her growing popularity has led to performances at major music festivals and multiple award nominations, marking her as one of Hip-Hop’s notable rising stars.