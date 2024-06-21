Sexyy Red Roasts “Carpet Hair” Haters Accusing Her Of Lying About Natural Locks 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red showed off her long natural hair after getting a blowout, but some people refused to believe it was all real.

Sexyy Red recently flexed her long natural hair, but fans weren’t buying it, accusing her of adding pieces to her hair.

Earlier this week, the “Get It Sexyy” hitmaker proudly showed off her real hair. She shared her hair care process with fans in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories. She recorded her stylist washing her long hair before finally revealing the results of her blowout.

Nonetheless, not everybody was convinced, with some people claiming they could see “tracks” and “tape-ins.” Determined to prove it was, in fact, all her hair, the St. Louis native posted another video clapping back at the haters.

“They said I got tracks,” Sexyy Red said in the video while raking her hands through her hair. “I’m tryna see where.” She continued, lifting sections of her hair as her stylist added, “What tracks? What tape-ins?“

“You carpet hair beanie neck haux could never,” she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Sexyy Redd took to social media to say she was tired of being copied. “I’m you hoes blueprint & I’m gettin sick of it,” she wrote.

However, after her younger sister accused Latto of biting her style, Sexyy Red was forced to clarify she was not talking about the “Sunday Service” hitmaker.

“I didn’t say nun about this girl period,” Sexyy Red declared. “I don’t have ah problem with @latto.”