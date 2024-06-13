Sexyy Red Slams Fans’ Demands To See Her Kids, But Son Says: “Stop Cursing” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red told fans to mind their business, but her colorful language left her young son Chuckie unimpressed.

Sexyy Red clapped back at fans with an expletive-laced rant after questions about where her two kids are, but her little boy was not happy with his mother’s foul language.

On Wednesday (June 12), the “Rich Baby Daddy” hitmaker took to Instagram with a PSA for nosey fans.

“Why is ya’ll worried about my kids? They right here, they cool, they fed, they good,” she said in a video. “Go have some kids and worry about them dirty ass b######.”

However, her language upset her son Chuckie, who told her to stop cursing. “Okay im sorry,” she replied. “But they be pissing me off. My kids right here, they always with me b####.”

In another video posted on her Instagram Stories, Red apologized to her son for her language.

“I’m sorry, you want me to stop saying bad words?” she asked before the boy politely confirmed that he did. “But bad words is fun to f###### say. You know what the f### I’m sayin?”

Sexyy Red further defended her right to shield her kids from the public. “You don’t know me,” she added. “Y’all be too invested in these celebrity lives. That’s just so crazy to me. I feel like that’s some pervert ass s###. Why do you wanna see me kids, b####? You f###### pedophile.”

Little is known about Sexyy Red’s kids. Chuckie was born in 2020, and the rapper gave birth to another child in February.