Sexyy Red and Summer Walker Go Viral For Dating Hot Take: “He Only Cheated Twice?” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker and Sexyy Red sparked backlash after advising women to take back cheating partners because all men are unfaithful.

Sexyy Red and Summer Walker were going viral on social media after sharing some controversial dating advice that didn’t sit well with their fans.

The “Sense dat God gave you” collaborators joined forces on the debut episode of the R&B singer’s “Over It Radio” show. The ladies offered some unfiltered advice to a caller with relationship struggles. The woman explained her partner of nine years cheated on her twice, including with her best friend, and was unsure if she should forgive him.

While Summer Walker initially stated, “She don’t need to be asking us,” Sexyy Red went off.

“N##### be cheating,” she began. “Nine years, he only cheated twice? Girl, take that man back. It’s okay! A n#### gonna cheat, they gonna do that.”

The R&B songstress stood firm, stating she doesn’t want to share advice that might “send young girls down the wrong path.” Nonetheless, she added, “But I mean, people shouldn’t be accepting that, but you are right. Two times is literally [nothing]. But friend, we can’t sound like this, we have to work on ourselves and accept better.”

They went on to express that all men cheat, regardless of whether women want to accept it. “They all act like that. Some people genuinely feel like there are men that don’t cheat,” Walker added. “But no, babe, they’re all cheating. So I say go back too, like what the f###.”

However, the conversation didn’t go down well on social media, with many condemning their advice.

“If you go to Summer Walker and Sexyy Red for relationship advice and take it, everything that follows is on you,” one fan shared.

If you go to Summer Walker and Sexyy Red for relationship advice and take it, everything that follows is on you https://t.co/tIpEfQOU5q — ALJ🇯🇲 (@REECEALJv2) December 15, 2024

“Out of all the woman in the world to get advice from you chose to take advice from Sexyy Red and Summer Walker?” another added. “You’re a dumb ass and whatever happens to you after you damn deserve!”