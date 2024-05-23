Sexyy Red Confirms Upcoming Appearance On WWE’s NXT Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “In Sexyy We Trust” creator seems to be a Shawn Michaels fan.

Sexyy Red will be part of an episode of WWE’s developmental brand NXT. After teasing an appearance on the show, the “Get It Sexyy” rapper has confirmed her forthcoming arrival.

On Wednesday (May 22), Sexyy Red posted a promotional video hyping her NXT debut. The St. Louis native added the caption, “Yall ready?? @WWENXT @WWE [face with hand over mouth emoji].”

Previously, Sexyy Red hinted at hitting an RKO move while on NXT. WWE legend and 14-time world champion Randy Orton made the RKO famous.

Red also showed love to NXT’s head of creative Shawn Michaels in a viral video in March. The Hood Hottest Princess mixtape creator danced to Michaels’ iconic theme music while in the backseat of a vehicle.

Sexyy Red riding around to Shawn Michael’s theme song pic.twitter.com/OVqi7ZVfyf — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 19, 2024

Before heading to NXT on Tuesday (May 28), Sexyy Red will drop her In Sexyy We Trust EP on Friday (May 24). The project hosts the “Get It Sexyy” single which peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Additionally, Red recently scored five nominations for the 2024 BET Awards. She has the chance to win Best New Artist and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. Plus, “Rich Baby Daddy” with Drake and SZA received nods for Best Collaboration, Viewer’s Choice Award and Video Of The Year.