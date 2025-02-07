Sha EK Charged With Attempted Murder Over Brazen Shooting In The Bronx

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drill rapper Sha EK faces multiple attempted murder charges after being arrested in connection to a Bronx shooting that sent three people to the hospital.

Bronx drill rapper Sha EK was busted last week and charged with 23 counts, including multiple attempted murder charges.

The rapper was arrested in connection to a July 2024 shooting that left three people hospitalized in the Mott Haven neighborhood, according to the New York Police Department.

Authorities allege that Sha EK, whose real name is Chalim Perry, was involved in the violent incident that shook residents of the Patterson Houses, a public housing complex in the Bronx.

The shooting unfolded last summer, but it wasn’t until this month that law enforcement took the 21-year-old artist into custody.

He faces an extensive list of charges, including three counts of attempted murder, assault, weapons possession and intent to commit murder, officials said.

Sha EK has amassed a significant following, boasting over 340,000 YouTube subscribers. His music career gained momentum in 2022 when he signed with Warner Records and released his major-label debut mixtape, Face of the What.

That same year, his track “D&D” racked up more than 8 million streams on Spotify. Despite the serious charges, Sha EK has pleaded not guilty.