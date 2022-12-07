Sha EK Charts #1 On Billboard Heatseekers Chart Days Before Release Of ‘RETURN OF THE JIGGY’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Teen drill sensation on the brink of his debut album receives top honor.

An overjoyed Sha EK, a 19-year-old drill rapper from the Bronx, is living his best life. Soaring to the top of the charts and changing how people view his genre of music with a focus on production and rap skills.

Defiant/ Warner Records freshman recently dropped his new mixtape “Face of What” in September and months later he can boast a prized fruit of his labor.

At an intimate dinner with his friends, family, and some executives from the music world, Chris Atlas, the Executive Vice President of Urban Music at Warner Records, presented him with a plaque for going #1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart!

While accepting his plaque, the rapper, whose real name is Chalim Perry, expressed how happy he was to be out of the streets, have no threat of jail, and is making his mother proud.

He also was proud of his new music and that he did it without being grimy to others in his tracks.

“I just wanted to show n##gas that I didn’t have to diss nobody,” Sha EK said to the room full of influencers. “I’m an artist. I can really rap and that’s all you are going to hear [on the new project “RETURN OF THE JIGGY”] is real music.”

“RETURN OF THE JIGGY” is set to drop on Friday, Dec. 9.